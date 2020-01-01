TSDuck

TSDuck, The MPEG Transport Stream Toolkit

TSDuck is an extensible toolkit for MPEG transport streams. It is used in digital television systems for test, monitoring, integration, debug, lab, demo.

In practice, TSDuck can be used for:

Transport stream acquisition or transmodulation, including DVB, ATSC, ISDB, ASI and IP multicast.

Analyze transport streams, PSI/SI signalization, bitrates, timestamps.

Monitor and report conditions on the stream (video and audio properties, bitrates, crypto-periods, signalization).

On-the-fly transformation or injection of content and signalization.

Modify, remove, rename, extract services.

Work on live transport streams, DVB-S/C/T, ATSC, ISDB-T, ASI, IP-TV, HTTP, HLS, SRT or offline transport stream files.

Receive from or send to specialized hardware such as:

Cheap DVB, ATSC or ISDB tuners (USB, PCI).



Professional Dektec devices, ASI, modulators (USB, PCI).



HiDes modulators (USB).

Re-route transport streams to other applications.

Extract or inject Multi-Protocol Encapsulation (MPE) between TS and UDP/IP.

Analyze and inject SCTE 35 splice information.

Extract specific encapsulated data (Teletext, T2-MI).

Emulate a CAS head-end using DVB SimulCrypt interfaces to and from ECMG or EMMG.

And more...

TSDuck is developed in C++ in a modular architecture. It is easy to extend it through plugins. In fact, the primary requirement for TSDuck architecture was to be able to implement any new feature within a couple of hours, which happened to be the case most of the time.

To be easily extended, TSDuck needed to be simple. TSDuck is a collection of command line tools and plugins. There is no sophisticated GUI. Each utility or plugin performs only one elementary feature but they can be combined in any order.

In short, TSDuck shall be understood as a General-Purpose Toolbox for Digital TV Engineers and not as a specialized application for production operators.

And, by the way, TSDuck is Free and Open Source.

TSP, the transport stream processor

The most important TSDuck tool is tsp, the transport stream processor. It is a flexible transport stream processing framework. Running tsp is a combination of elementary processing operations using plugins.

In each invocation of tsp, there are:

One input plugin which receives a TS from various possible sources.

Any number of packet processing plugins which can perform any transformation on the packets in transit.

One output plugin which sends the TS to various possible destinations.

This is illustrated in the diagram below:

The currently existing input and output plugins can work on TS files, UDP/IP (multicast or unicast), HTTP, HLS, SRT, DVB/ATSC/ISDB sources using cheap tuners, professional Dektec modulators and ASI devices, HiDes modulators.

Example: MPE injection and extraction

This example describes a test bed or demo infrastructure for MPE injection and MPE extraction.

The network infrastructure is illustrated in the diagram below.

In network 1, a media server multicasts a transport stream on address 224.250.250.1, port 9000. We want to encapsulate this UDP multicast stream in an existing transport stream using MPE. This existing TS is a live satellite feed which is received using a DVB tuner.

We also change the multicast destination address for the UDP stream to 230.2.3.4, port 7000, in the MPE-encapsulated datagrams. There is no particular reason for this, we just illustrate the feasibility.

The resulting transport stream with embedded MPE is then broadcast. Here, the broadcast network is a Dektec modulator, followed by another computer using a DVB tuner.

This computer is connected to a second network. Another instance of tsp extracts the datagrams from the MPE stream and multicasts them on its network using the modified destination address.

The first tsp command adds two services in the existing transport stream. One service carries the IP/MAC Notification Table (INT). The other one carries the MPE stream. We create a fully DVB-conformant signalization for these two services.

The second tsp command extracts the MPE stream from the received TS and forwards all decapsulated UDP multicast datagrams on the local network.

This example is fully described in the TSDuck User's Guide with all details and corresponding commands.

Merging and forking transport streams

Specific plugins such as merge and fork respectively combine and duplicate transport streams. They are designed to route transport streams from and to other applications. When the "other" application is another instance of tsp, we can create complex processing graphs.

This is illustrated in the diagram below.

In addition to tsp, the command tsswitch can be used to switch inputs between a set of transport streams using the same input and output plugins as tsp. Switching between inputs can be performed automatically at the end of each input or through a remote control application. The remote control protocol is extremely simple, based on text messages in UDP datagrams.

This is illustrated in the diagram below.

The remote control can be performed using simple command lines. The bash shell provides an easy way to redirect output to an UDP message. The following sample commands send UDP messages on port 4444 to system 127.0.0.1 (the local host). This is the easiest way to use the tsswitch remote control.

echo >/dev/udp/127.0.0.1/4444 2 echo >/dev/udp/127.0.0.1/4444 next

Example: A CAS test bed

The following diagram illustrates a real-life example. To test a Conditional Access System and signalization, tsp is used to create a new transport stream from a live source. One real TS is received as input using a cheap USB or PCI DVB-T tuner. This TS and all its services are renamed, creating a "new TS" in the network. To test the CAS, tsp interacts with a real ECMG and a real EMMG using the standard DVB SimulCrypt protocols. One service, initially in the clear, is scrambled. tsp generates the control words, scrambles the content and inserts ECM's and EMM's. Finally, a set-top box receives all live transponders plus the new one we create.

Everything is done in one single tsp process. The command is the following. For clarity, the details such as tuning parameters, access criteria, IP addresses and ports, are represented as environment variables.

tsp -I dvb -u $UHF_INPUT \ -P tsrename -t 9 -a \ -P svrename direct8 -i 0x0901 -l 41 -n "Direct 8 Test" \ -P svrename bfmtv -i 0x0903 -l 42 -n "BFM TV Test" \ -P svrename 'i>tele' -i 0x0904 -l 43 -n "i>TELE Test" \ -P svrename virgin17 -i 0x0905 -l 44 -n "Virgin 17 Test" \ -P svrename gulli -i 0x0906 -l 45 -n "Gulli Test" \ -P svrename france4 -i 0x0907 -l 46 -n "France 4 Test" \ -P svrename 0x02FF -i 0x09FF \ -P scrambler GulliTest -e $ECMG -s $SUPER_CAS_ID \ -p $PMT_CADESC_PRIVATE -a $AC \ -b $ECM_BITRATE --pid $ECM_PID \ -P cat -c -a $CAS_ID/$EMM_PID/$CAT_CADESC_PRIVATE \ -P datainject -r -s $MUX_SERVER_PORT \ -b $EMM_MAX_BITRATE -p $EMM_PID \ -O dektec -u $UHF_OUTPUT --convolution 2/3 --guard 1/32

This command is complex but rational. The option -I on the first line specifies the input plugin and its arguments. Here, the input plugin is dvb which drives DVB tuners. Each option -P specifies a packet processor plugin and its options. The plugins tsrename and svrename respectively rename the transport stream and a service. The plugin scrambler is a DVB scrambler on one service. It generates control words, interacts with a standard ECMG and insert ECM's. It also updates the PMT of the service to declare the ECM PID. The plugin cat modifies or creates the CAT to declare a new EMM stream. The plugin datainject implements a DVB SimulCrypt EMM/PDG inserter. It is used as a server by a standard EMMG to insert EMM's, just as if it was a MUX. Finally, the option -O on the last line specifies the output plugin and its arguments. Here, the output plugin is dektec which drives a Dektec modulator, a PCIe board in the computer.

For more details, refer to the TSDuck User's Guide.

Of course, such a complex command should be maintained and edited in a shell script. Unless of course we enjoy retyping it every time.

Because of its modular structure, TSDuck is better used with a flexible shell. On Windows systems, we may use PowerShell, Cygwin or MSys (DOS command line windows should now be reserved to polymorphic deviants only).

The PSI/SI table compiler

TSDuck provides many ways to manipulate PSI/SI and other types of MPEG tables. Tables can be extracted, examined, injected or modified on the fly using specific plugins for tsp.

Tables can be manipulated in several formats:

Transport stream files: Sections and tables are extracted (" depacketized ") from or inserted (" packetized ") into TS packets in transport streams.

") from or inserted (" ") into TS packets in transport streams. Section files: These binary files contain sections. Each section is stored in raw binary format. Sections are simply concatenated without any encapsulation.

XML files: TSDuck defines a specific XML syntax to represent most standard PS/SI tables and descriptors. XML being a text format, such tables can be edited or created by hand using any text editor.

TSDuck utilities manipulate tables in any of these formats and converts between them. Specifically, the command tstabcomp is a table compiler. It takes XML source files as input, compiles the tables they contain and output binary section files. Thus, we can create any arbitrary table from scratch and build the corresponding binary sections to inject them in a transport stream. The command tstabcomp is also a table decompiler which can recreate the XML representation of tables from their binary sections.

More generally, all TSDuck commands can manipulate tables in binary or XML format equally. Tables can be captured from a live transport stream and directly saved in XML format. We can then edit the XML files to modify the tables and reinject them in any other transport stream.

Sample XML source file

The expected XML input format is fully documented in the TSDuck User's Guide. Briefly, an input XML file uses <tsduck> as root node. The root node contains any number of tables. The following sample XML file contains the definition for simple (and incomplete) PAT and PMT:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <tsduck> <PAT version="8" transport_stream_id="0x0012" network_PID="0x0010"> <service service_id="0x0001" program_map_PID="0x1234"/> <service service_id="0x0002" program_map_PID="0x0678"/> </PAT> <PMT version="4" service_id="0x0456" PCR_PID="0x1234"> <CA_descriptor CA_system_id="0x0777" CA_PID="0x0251"/> <component elementary_PID="0x0567" stream_type="0x12"> <CA_descriptor CA_system_id="0x4444" CA_PID="0x0252"/> <ISO_639_language_descriptor> <language code="fre" audio_type="0x45"/> <language code="deu" audio_type="0x78"/> </ISO_639_language_descriptor> </component> </PMT> </tsduck>

Let's look at the various steps in a real example. We need to reproduce the case of a broadcast stream (satellite, terrestrial, whatever) with a specially crafted NIT. The plugin nit in tsp provides a convenient way to modify a NIT on the fly. But let's assume that the modifications we need are so specific that this plugin cannot do what we want.

First, we capture the original NIT from the live stream and save it in XML format:

tsp -I dvb --uhf 24 \ -P tables --pid 16 --tid 0x40 --max 1 --xml nit.xml \ -O drop

Now, we manually edit the XML file using any text editor and apply the specific modifications we need. Then, we can directly inject it in the stream:

tsp -I dvb --uhf 24 \ -P inject nit.xml --pid 16 --replace --stuffing \ -O dektec --uhf 24 --convolution 2/3 --guard 1/32

Using TSDuck as a library

TSDuck can also be used as an MPEG/DVB C++ library for your own applications. Most of the TSDuck code is located into a large shareable library. The utilities and plugins are usually only small wrappers around the TSDuck library. You may use the TSDuck library to develop new plugins or create completely independent applications.

The following diagram illustrates the TSDuck software architecture.

All C++ classes in the TSDuck library are documented using Doxygen.

There is a binary installer for the TSDuck development environment too. So, there is no need to rebuild TSDuck first. See more details here.

For Python developers, TSDuck bindings exist to allow running transport stream processing pipelines from Python applications. But since TSDuck is essentially a large C++ library, only a limited set of features is accessible to Python applications.

Commands and plugins

Here is a summary of all command line utilities and tsp plugins which are installed with TSDuck version 3.24-2038.

TSDuck commands

tsanalyze Analyze the structure of a transport stream tsbitrate Evaluate the bitrate of a transport stream tscharset Test tool for DVB and ARIB character sets tscmp Compare two transport stream files tsdate Extract the date and time (TDT/TOT) from a transport stream tsdektec Control Dektec devices tsdump Dump and format MPEG transport stream packets tsecmg Minimal generic DVB SimulCrypt-compliant ECMG tsemmg Minimal generic DVB SimulCrypt-compliant EMMG tsfixcc Fix continuity counters in a transport stream tsftrunc Truncate an MPEG transport stream file tsgenecm Generate one ECM using any DVB SimulCrypt compliant ECMG tshides List HiDes modulator devices tslsdvb List DVB tuner devices tsp MPEG transport stream processor using a chain of plugins tspacketize Packetize PSI/SI sections in a transport stream PID tspcontrol Send control commands to a running tsp tspsi Extract all standard PSI from an MPEG transport stream tsresync Resynchronize a non-standard or corrupted MPEG transport stream tsscan Scan a DTV network frequencies and services tssmartcard List or control smartcards tsstuff Add stuffing to a transport stream to reach a target bitrate tsswitch TS input source switch using remote control tstabcomp PSI/SI tables compiler tstabdump Dump PSI/SI tables, as saved by tstables tstables Collect PSI/SI tables from an MPEG transport stream tsterinfo Compute or convert DVB-Terrestrial information tsversion Check version, download and upgrade TSDuck

TSP input plugins

craft Build specifically crafted input packets dektec Receive packets from a Dektec DVB-ASI or demodulator device dvb DVB receiver device input file Read packets from one or more files fork Fork a process and receive TS packets from its standard output hls Receive HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) media http Read a transport stream from an HTTP server ip Receive TS packets from UDP/IP, multicast or unicast null Generate null packets srt Receive TS packets from Secure Reliable Transport (SRT)

TSP output plugins

dektec Send packets to a Dektec DVB-ASI or modulator device drop Drop output packets file Write packets to a file fork Fork a process and send TS packets to its standard input hides Send packets to a HiDes modulator device hls Generate HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) media ip Send TS packets using UDP/IP, multicast or unicast play Play output TS on any supported media player in the system srt Send TS packets using Secure Reliable Transport (SRT)

TSP packet processor plugins

aes Experimental AES scrambling of TS packets analyze Analyze the structure of a transport stream bat Perform various transformations on the BAT bitrate_monitor Monitor bitrate for TS or a given PID boostpid Boost the bitrate of a PID, stealing stuffing packets cat Perform various transformations on the CAT clear Extract clear (non scrambled) sequences of a transport stream continuity Check or fix continuity counters on TS packets count Count TS packets per PID craft Craft specific low-level transformations on packets cutoff Set labels on TS packets upon reception of UDP messages datainject DVB SimulCrypt data injector using EMMG/PDG <=> MUX protocol debug Debug traces decap Decapsulate TS packets from a PID produced by encap plugin descrambler Generic DVB descrambler duplicate Duplicate PID's, reusing null packets eit Analyze EIT sections encap Encapsulate packets from several PID's into one single PID file Write packets to a file and pass them to next plugin filter Filter TS packets according to various conditions fork Fork a process and send TS packets to its standard input history Report a history of major events on the transport stream inject Inject tables and sections in a TS limit Limit the global bitrate by dropping packets merge Merge TS packets coming from the standard output of a command mpe Extract MPE (Multi-Protocol Encapsulation) datagrams mpeinject Inject an incoming UDP stream into MPE (Multi-Protocol Encapsulation) mux Insert TS packets in a transport stream nit Perform various transformations on the NIT nitscan Analyze the NIT and output a list of tuning information pat Perform various transformations on the PAT pattern Replace packet payload with a binary pattern on selected PID's pcradjust Adjust PCR's according to a constant bitrate pcrbitrate Permanently recompute bitrate based on PCR analysis pcrextract Extracts PCR, OPCR, PTS, DTS from TS packet for analysis pcrverify Verify PCR's from TS packets pes Analyze PES packets pmt Perform various transformations on the PMT psi Extract PSI Information psimerge Merge PSI/SI from mixed streams reduce Reduce the TS bitrate by removing stuffing packets regulate Regulate the TS packets flow based on PCR or bitrate remap Generic PID remapper rmorphan Remove orphan (unreferenced) PID's rmsplice Remove ads insertions from a program using SCTE 35 splice information scrambler DVB scrambler sdt Perform various transformations on the SDT sections Remove or merge sections from various PID's sifilter Extract PID's containing the specified PSI/SI skip Skip leading TS packets of a stream slice Pass or drop packets based on packet numbers spliceinject Inject SCTE 35 splice commands in a transport stream stats Report various statistics on PID's and labels stuffanalyze Analyze the level of stuffing in tables svremove Remove a service svrename Rename a service, assign a new service name and/or new service id t2mi Extract T2-MI (DVB-T2 Modulator Interface) packets tables Collect PSI/SI Tables teletext Extract Teletext subtitles in SRT format time Schedule packets pass or drop, based on time timeref Update TDT and TOT with a new time reference timeshift Delay transmission by a fixed amount of packets trigger Trigger actions on selected TS packets tsrename Rename a transport stream until Copy packets until one of the specified conditions is met zap Zap on one service: Produce an SPTS containing only the specified service

Availability

TSDuck is open source and released under the BSD license. It is developed in C++ and designed to be portable. TSDuck is built and tested for Windows, Linux and macOS. Please see the list of useful links in the side menu.

Pre-built binary packages are available for Windows, Fedora, Ubuntu, CentOS/RedHat (Intel) and Raspbian (Raspberry Pi). See the Download section in the side menu.

On macOS, TSDuck is installed using the Hombrew packager. See the guidelines to install TSDuck using Homebrew.

Rebuilding TSDuck, with or without its binary installers and packages, is documented here.

Support for specialized hardware, DVB tuners, Dektec devices, HiDes modulators, is available on Windows and Linux only.

Please report problems or ask questions using the issue tracker.

References

European Broadcasting Union (EBU): TSDuck is referenced in the list of Open Source Software for Broadcasters by the EBU. TSDuck was presented at the EBU Open Source Meetup during the IBC 2018.

Cisco: A technical note from Cisco named "Configure DVB-C Lab Environment with cBR-8, TSDuck, and VLC" describes how to configure a Digital Video Broadcasting - Cable (DVB-C) lab scenario with the TSDuck toolkit, VLC, and cBR-8 (a Cisco equipment).

Widevine: The "Widevine CAS Server Integration Guide" (non-public document) describes how to use TSDuck to test a Widevine CAS server platform.

Wikipedia: TSDuck is mentioned in the article on MPEG transport stream as a free open source tool to manipulate those streams.

GitHub: As of today, TSDuck has received 328 stars on GitHub. There are 575 discussion threads. 97 users have forked the TSDuck repository and 78 pull requests have been submitted. The master branch has currently 2036 commits.

License

TSDuck is released under the terms of the license which is commonly referred to as 2-Clause BSD License or Simplified BSD License or FreeBSD License.